Canada election: Kanata-Carleton

The Kanata-Carleton riding was brand new as of the last election with Karen McCrimmon of the Liberal Party winning with 51 per cent of the vote. This riding has seen almost half a dozen changes due to redistribution since confederation with most previous iterations being won by the Conservative party.

Candidates

Liberals: Karen McCrimmon (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Justina McCaffrey

NDP: Melissa Coenraad

Green: Jennifer Purdy

PPC: Scott Miller

The riding is situated in the west end of the city of Ottawa and boundaries extend to the Ottawa River in the north and to Golden Line Road in the South. The west end of the riding is near Arnprior where the Ottawa River turns southward and the east side ends at Highway 7 where it abuts the riding of Carleton.

The riding has only existed for a short time and was created after the split of Carleton-Mississippi Mills and Nepean-Carleton ridings as part of the Fair Representation Act, 2011.

The incumbent Karen McCrimmon is the first MP to represent the current iteration of the riding.