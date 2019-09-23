Man in his 20s dies after collapsing at Ottawa’s Army Run finish line

Ottawa paramedics say a man has died after collapsing at the finish line of the Army Run this Sunday.

According to paramedics, the patient was transported to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at the end of the run.

At around 11:25 a.m., paramedics say the man collapsed after crossing the finish line.

Paramedics and other first responders began CPR and “aggressive resuscitation measures.”

“Despite paramedics’ efforts, his heart was not restarted in the field, and he was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition,” Ottawa paramedics said in a release.

At the hospital, doctors were also unable to restart his heart, and he was later pronounced dead.

Paramedics say that during the course of the day, they responded to 15 patients throughout the race, with most of them suffering from dehydration and exhaustion-related illnesses.

Ten patients were transported to local hospitals, including three in serious condition.