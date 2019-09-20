Ottawa dad of 3 with multiple myeloma walking for cure

For Liam McGee, it all started with a bit of leg and back pain and a visit to the doctor and ended with an unexpected outcome.

McGee was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer with no known cure.

“It was a shock,” said McGee. “Being told you have an incurable cancer is like hearing a death sentence.”

First diagnosed in 2012, McGee went through chemotherapy treatment and a stem cell transplant.

McGee entered remission soon after, but his cancer returned in 2015 and he is still in active treatment.

“These days I’ve been pretty good,” said McGee.

His cancer right now is asymptomatic, he says, but the treatment sometimes does have a negative effect on his ability to fight common sicknesses.

“My immune system goes up and down so I get a lot more colds than I used to.”

Now, McGee is taking his fight against cancer out of the hospital with the Ottawa-Gatineau Myeloma Walk, raising money for research into a cure for the disease.

“It’s a great way to raise money,” said McGee.

He says the walk also has benefits that go beyond research.

“It’s reassuring in a way when you get everyone together — family, friends — it strengthens your resolve,” said McGee. “The only thing you can take charge of in this situation is your attitude. You’ve got to be tough and keep it positive.”

The Ottawa-Gatineau Myeloma Walk takes place Sept. 22 at 12:30 p.m. at the Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre. The funds raised will support the work of Myeloma Canada and the Ottawa General Hospital.

According to Myeloma Canada, eight Canadians are diagnosed with myeloma every day.

According to the organization, the disease causes too many plasma cells to be produced and they “crowd out” other types of cells, like red blood cells and platelets, that the body needs to be healthy.

With the creation of these abnormal plasma cells, one type of antibody is produced and multiple myeloma is often diagnosed and monitored through the measurement of this antibody.