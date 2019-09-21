Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes Friday and early Saturday

Winnipeg firefighters were busy Friday as they battled at least four blazes in the evening and overnight.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews encountered heavy smoke when they responded to reports of a fire in a one-and-a-half-storey vacant house in the 100 block of Stephens Street at about 4:30 p.m. Friday. They tackled the blaze just after 5 p.m.

No one was found inside the building and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

At 9:15 p.m., fire crews raced to a vacant two-storey house on the 400 block of William Avenue and found heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters searched the house and found no one inside.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown. The vacant home was already damaged from a fire in August.

Just after 3:30 a.m., firefighters went to an industrial property on Point Douglas Avenue where two semi-trailers were engulfed in what the city called “significant” flames. Crews first put out the semi-trailer fires before attacking flames that had spread to an adjacent building.

Firefighters controlled the blaze by about 4:45 a.m. The cause is still under investigation and no one was injured in the fire.

Just 20 minutes after the report of the Point Douglas fire, crews went to a blaze on the 200 block of Bowman Avenue in Elmwood.

Two garages were engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the flames by 4:16 am. No one was injured in the blaze and it’s still under investigation.

