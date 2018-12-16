Winnipeg firefighters battle overnight blazes on Williams, Manitoba avenues

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire around 1 a.m. on Dec. 16.

The fire was in the 500 block of Williams Avenue in a two-and-a-half storey house.

Occupants of the house evacuated before crews arrived, and one of them was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to gain control of the fire around 1:46 am, but the house suffered extensive smoke, fire and water damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates have been made.

A few hours later, crews were called to the 700 block of Manitoba Avenue around 5:30 am.

Upon their arrival, crews found a well-involved fire at a single family residence.

They were able to extinguish the fire by 6:09 am, and noted there was extensive smoke, fire and water damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is under investigation.