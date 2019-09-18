Canada
September 18, 2019 9:17 am
Updated: September 18, 2019 9:18 am

2 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Kingston’s university district

By Global News

Fire officials are combing through the debris, trying to determine what sparked a fire at a three storey duplex in Kingston's university district.

Fire officials in Kingston were combing through the debris of a house fire on Tuesday night, trying to determine what sparked a the blaze at a three-storey duplex in Kingston’s University district.

Firefighters were called to a home at 307 Alfred Street near Mack Street around 6:45 p.m.

Shawn Babcock, platoon chief with Kingston Fire and Rescue says there were several people inside the home when the fire broke out.

The duplex was evacuated and two people were taken to Kingston General hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Kingston Fire and Rescue says heavy smoke enveloped the soffit, eaves, dormers, roof and entire rear section of the duplex.

Crews from five stations were also on scene to assist.

Officials with the fire department say there is also extensive damage to the back and side of the unit.

There is reportedly also heat, smoke and water damage inside, the basement, first, second and third floors.

On Tuesday evening, police blocked off a section of Alfred Street near the scene to allow emergency crews to battle the flames and keep pedestrians and motorists safe. As of Wednesday morning, Alfred Street has reopened.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, and there is no no dollar estimate.

