2 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Kingston’s university district

Fire officials in Kingston were combing through the debris of a house fire on Tuesday night, trying to determine what sparked a the blaze at a three-storey duplex in Kingston’s University district.
READ MORE: Kingston firefighters battle heavy smoke, flames in north end blaze
Firefighters were called to a home at 307 Alfred Street near Mack Street around 6:45 p.m.
@MIHomeYGK on Alfred near Princess pic.twitter.com/VDXTnAORis
— Joan Sharpe (@cheeky_munkay) September 17, 2019
Shawn Babcock, platoon chief with Kingston Fire and Rescue says there were several people inside the home when the fire broke out.
The duplex was evacuated and two people were taken to Kingston General hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Where's this #fire #ygk pic.twitter.com/Rst6XUE6t3
— Jo (@JoanneMacIntyre) September 17, 2019
Kingston Fire and Rescue says heavy smoke enveloped the soffit, eaves, dormers, roof and entire rear section of the duplex.
Crews from five stations were also on scene to assist.
Officials with the fire department say there is also extensive damage to the back and side of the unit.
There is reportedly also heat, smoke and water damage inside, the basement, first, second and third floors.
READ MORE: Crews battle house fire in West End Kingston
On Tuesday evening, police blocked off a section of Alfred Street near the scene to allow emergency crews to battle the flames and keep pedestrians and motorists safe. As of Wednesday morning, Alfred Street has reopened.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined, and there is no no dollar estimate.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.