Kingston firefighters battle heavy smoke, flames in north end blaze

Kingston fire crews battled heavy smoke as they worked to contain a house fire on Weller Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the call around 5 p.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the soffits and roof-vented areas of the home as well as from the windows, doors and eaves.

Crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire, which appears to have started in the garage.

The flames spread to the basement of the home and the underside of an addition to the home.

No one was inside the house when the fire broke out.

According to Kingston Fire and Rescue, the fire caused extensive damage to the garage and the basement, while the first floor suffered heat and smoke damage.

There is no word yet on the cost of the damage or what sparked the blaze.