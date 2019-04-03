News
April 3, 2019 11:29 am

Kingston firefighters battle heavy smoke, flames in north end blaze

By Global News

WATCH: Kingston Fire and Rescue tackle heavy smoke as they contain a house fire on Weller Avenue.

A A

Kingston fire crews battled heavy smoke as they worked to contain a house fire on Weller Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the call around 5 p.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the soffits and roof-vented areas of the home as well as from the windows, doors and eaves.

Crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire, which appears to have started in the garage.

The flames spread to the basement of the home and the underside of an addition to the home.

No one was inside the house when the fire broke out.

READ MORE: Passerby alerts emergency crews to fire at rural Kingston home

According to Kingston Fire and Rescue, the fire caused extensive damage to the garage and the basement, while the first floor suffered heat and smoke damage.

There is no word yet on the cost of the damage or what sparked the blaze.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Kingston
Kingston Fire
kingston fire and rescue
Kingston Fire and Rescue Services
Kingston house fire
Kingston house fire Weller
Weller Avenue

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.