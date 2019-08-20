Crews battling house fire in west-end Kingston

Members of Kingston Fire and Rescue are battling a house fire in a remote area of the city’s west end on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters received a call just before 11:30 a.m. to a home on Genge Road. The two-storey house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Firefighters at the scene told Global News the blaze is difficult to fight because there aren’t any fire hydrants in the area. Crews are using tankers to bring water in from a nearby water tower on Creekford Road, they added.

The firefighters said they do not believe the homeowners were home when the blaze began.

A dog inside the home was able to escape unharmed, fire officials said.

The cause and damage estimate will not be determined until after the fire is completely out.