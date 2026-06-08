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Canada

New Brunswick government announces $9M for food banks as visits surge

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2026 12:00 pm
1 min read
Volunteers sort and pack food donations at the Daily Bread Food Bank's spring public food sort in Toronto, on Saturday, April 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. View image in full screen
Volunteers sort and pack food donations at the Daily Bread Food Bank's spring public food sort in Toronto, on Saturday, April 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. SAK
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Food banks in New Brunswick are receiving a provincial cash boost for the next three years.

The government has announced $9 million to non-profit Feed NB to supply food banks across the province.

Feed NB collects and stores food for distribution to 68 food banks and community kitchens.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick receives failing grade on poverty report card'
New Brunswick receives failing grade on poverty report card

The non-profit has reported a surge in new food bank visitors this year.

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The government says it has provided funding for Feed NB since 2021, in response to economic hardship created by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

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Stéphane Sirois, Feed NB’s executive director, says the multi-year funding commitment from the province offers his group stability.

“It helps provide Feed NB and member agencies some stability to plan, to purchase food with confidence, and to keep the doors open for the thousands of families and individuals who have nowhere else to turn,” Sirois said in a statement.

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