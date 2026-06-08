New Brunswick government announces $9M for food banks as visits surge

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Food banks in New Brunswick are receiving a provincial cash boost for the next three years.

The government has announced $9 million to non-profit Feed NB to supply food banks across the province.

Feed NB collects and stores food for distribution to 68 food banks and community kitchens.

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The non-profit has reported a surge in new food bank visitors this year.

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The government says it has provided funding for Feed NB since 2021, in response to economic hardship created by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

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Stéphane Sirois, Feed NB’s executive director, says the multi-year funding commitment from the province offers his group stability.

“It helps provide Feed NB and member agencies some stability to plan, to purchase food with confidence, and to keep the doors open for the thousands of families and individuals who have nowhere else to turn,” Sirois said in a statement.