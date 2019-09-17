Kevin Hart sued for $60M by model over 2017 Las Vegas sex tape

Model Montia Sabbag is suing Kevin Hart for US$60 million over a 2017 sex tape she appeared in.

The 28-year-old model claims she was secretly recorded having consensual intercourse with Hart in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to documents obtained by E! News.

Sabbag accuses Hart, Jonathan (JT) Jackson, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and other related companies of intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and violations of privacy.

Sabbag claims she “had no knowledge that the intimate activity” between her and Hart “was being recorded.”

According to the lawsuit, the video, published online in September 2017, showed Sabbag naked from the waist down and “engaged in private, consensual sexual relations with Hart.”

At the time, Hart addressed the sex tape publicly by sharing a video on Instagram, claiming someone was trying to extort him over the video involving him and Sabbag in their hotel room at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Sabbag held a press conference shortly after Hart posted his Instagram video and denied the extortion accusations with celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom.

“My name is Montia Sabbag,” she said in a statement at the time. “I was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago. Since then my pictures and my name have been released with lies written about me. I’m not an extortionist. I’m not a stripper. I’m a recording artist and an actress and I have not broken any laws.

“I had nothing to do with these recordings. I hired Lisa Bloom solely to protect my legal rights. I am truly sorry for any involvement I had in this.”

Bloom said her client was not seeking any money from the Ride Along actor.

“Montia and I are not asking for a cent from Kevin Hart,” Bloom said. “This is not about money. We are not suing him. We are not making any claims against him. Any reports to the contrary are false. Kevin Hart appears to be the victim of this criminal, just as Montia is a victim of this criminal. We invite Mr. Hart to join us in bringing the perpetrator to justice.

“To those making malicious, false statements about Montia: do the right thing and stop. If you do not, we intend to hold you accountable as well. To the criminal who did this, I say: you belong in prison, and we are going to find you.”

Hart’s former friend Jackson was arrested and charged with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter.

Jackson was accused of trying to sell the sex tape to multiple celebrity news websites after Hart refused to pay the money he had requested.

Jackson denied extorting the 40-year-old comedian. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case is still ongoing.

In the court documents, Sabbag claims that Hart knew of the secret video camera in the hotel room and allowed Jackson access to the room so they could secretly tape her.

The suit states that Hart “conspired” with Jackson “for the purpose of obtaining tremendous financial benefit for himself” by creating publicity for the comedian’s Irresponsible Tour.

Sabbag’s lawsuit also claims that Hart wanted to attract “additional publicity and media attention” through the sex tape and “increase his overall pop culture status.”

Hart is currently recovering from his injuries after being involved in a car accident early in the morning of Sept. 1.

Hart was being driven in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda shortly after midnight on Mulholland Highway when the driver lost control of the car and it tumbled down an embankment, California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish said last week that he is expected to make a full recovery.

“He’s great,” Parrish said on her way into the hospital to visit Hart. “Yeah, he’s gonna be just fine.”

Hart and his reps have not responded to the lawsuit.

