911 audio from Kevin Hart car crash released: ‘He’s not coherent at all’

Four days after the car crash that left actor Kevin Hart in the hospital with major injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has released audio of the 911 phone call that first reported the incident and requested emergency services.

The call was made by a witness shortly after Hart, 40, crashed his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, according to the Associated Press.

During the distress call, the undisclosed witness told the dispatcher that the victim — who is believed to be Hart — “looked like he [was] hurting.”

The Jumanji actor supposedly rolled down an embankment of a mountainous Southern California roadway in the muscle car on early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The accident took place near one of Hart’s residences. He reportedly left the scene of the crash to return home seeking immediate medical attention.

“I need someone to come get him,” the witness said during the call, which was made from Hart’s home.

When asked by the dispatcher what had happened, the witness said, “I don’t know what happened. He’s just here. He’s not coherent at all.”

The individual revealed that the incident happened “like, 20 minutes” prior to the call, adding that Hart may have injured his back seriously.

At the time of the crash, Hart’s close friend Jared Black was driving. Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was also a passenger in the vintage car.

The CHP’s report said Black was not under the influence of alcohol. Broxterman, 31, apparently only complained of pain.

Another witness told the emergency services that Black, 28, also appeared to be seriously hurt, adding that the roof of the destroyed vehicle was “crushed” with smashed-in doors.

The CHP revealed that both Hart and Black suffered “major back injuries,” though the actor’s wife, Eniko Parrish, has since said that he “will be fine.”

Hart was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center, while Black was taken to another hospital.

The accident, which remains under investigation, occurred on a stretch of road in the hills above the city of Malibu.

