September 2, 2019 10:06 am

Kevin Hart suffers major injuries in L.A. car crash: officials

By Staff Reuters

Kevin Hart.

Armando Gallo/ZUMA Studio via AP
Actor Kevin Hart suffered major injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles early on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Hart, 40, was being driven in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda shortly after midnight on Mulholland Highway when the driver lost control of the car and it tumbled down an embankment, CHP said in a statement.

CHP did not elaborate on the nature of Hart‘s injuries.

The driver, Jared Black, also suffered major injuries in the accident, CHP said. He was not under the influence of alcohol at the time, CHP added.

Hart, who is known for his stand-up comedy and comic roles in movies including “Ride Along,” was able to leave the scene of the crash with a second passenger, who was not badly hurt, and head to his home nearby to get medical attention, CHP said.

Hart was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center and the driver was taken to another hospital.

Hart‘s publicist did not respond to requests for comment.

© 2019 Reuters

