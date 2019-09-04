Despite accusations, Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: ‘I believe him’

For more than two decades, Dylan Farrow, has accused her adoptive father, Woody Allen, of sexually molesting her as a child.

Despite these allegations, the film director has always had a number of supporters by his side publicly preaching his innocence, and on Wednesday, another individual joined the ranks.

That’s right. In a recent in-depth interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson, one of Allen’s longtime collaborators, admitted that she believes the 83-year-old’s claims that he is innocent.

Starting in 2005, Allen helped kickstart Johansson’s career as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses by casting her as Nola Rice in Match Point.

The duo worked together twice more in 2006 and 2008 respectively — Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona — and their efforts were met with critical acclaim.

On being asked how she feels about the film director in relation to Farrow’s allegations, Johansson, 34, admitted, “I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”

Farrow’s accusations landed Allen in court back in 1992, he was never charged and has long-denied inappropriately touching her.

At the time of the alleged molestations, Allen was married to Dylan’s mother, Mia Farrow.

Though the trial was thrown away, the younger Farrow, 34, has continued to share detailed stories of the supposed sex crimes. In more recent years, she posted an open letter to the New York Times (2014), and then wrote a similar op-ed for the Los Angeles Times in December of 2017.

Though the two have not worked together in more than a decade, Johansson, on Wednesday, revealed that she still maintains a close relationship with Allen.

“I see Woody whenever I can,” she said, “and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me.”

“He maintains his innocence,” she continued, “and I believe him.”

When asked if she felt pressure maintaining her beliefs about Allen in the midst of the #MeToo movement, Johansson said: “It’s hard because it’s a time where people are very fired up.”

“Things needed to be stirred up,” continued the Black Widow actress, “and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It’s an intense time.”

A number of other actors and celebrities have continued to support Allen through these accusations, including Alec Baldwin and Diane Keaton.

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed,” Baldwin, 61, wrote on Twitter. “The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me.”

“I worked with Woody Allen three times and it was one of the privileges of my career,” he concluded.

Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think. https://t.co/QVQIUxImB1 — Diane Keaton (@Diane_Keaton) January 29, 2018

Keaton, 73, who was a star in Allen’s movies like Manhattan and Annie Hall, posted a 1992 TV interview in which Allen dismissed the abuse allegations.

While a handful of celebrities have stood by Allen’s side, a number of his former collaborators have admitted regret in working with the alleged criminal too.

Back in January 2018, A Rainy Day in New York co-star Rebecca Hall said she was donating her salary from the film to Time’s Up.

“It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation,” Hall wrote on Instagram.

Actors Ellen Page (To Rome With Love), David Krumholtz (Wonder Wheel) and Griffith Newman (A Rainy Day in New York) also voiced their regrets at having worked with Allen.

In November 2017, Page said that joining the cast of Allen’s To Rome With Love was the “biggest regret” of her career.

She claimed to be ashamed of her choice, but added that she felt pressure from people insisting “of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.”

“I made an awful mistake,” Page said, admitting that it was her decision.

