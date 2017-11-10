Ellen Page accuses Brett Ratner of sexual harassment on ‘X-Men’ set

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Canadian actress Ellen Page has come forward to share her allegations of sexual harassment against Brett Ratner.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Page accused Ratner of allegedly outing her in front of coworkers and of sexual harassment on the set of X-Men: The Last Stand.

Page alleges that Ratner told an older woman that she should “f**k [Page] to make her realize she’s gay” in front of her when she was 18 years old.

“I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself,” Page writes in the post. “I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic.”

It was in 2014 that the Halifax native publicly came out as gay during a speech delivered at a human rights conference.

Actress Anna Paquin took to Twitter to say that she was “there when that comment was made. I stand with you. @EllenPage.”

I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017

Page says that Ratner pressured her to wear a shirt that read “Team Ratner.” She refused, saying, “I’m not on your team.” Page alleges that producers then approached her in her trailer and told her she “couldn’t talk like that to him [Ratner].”

“I was being reprimanded, yet he was not being punished nor fired for the blatantly homophobic and abusive behaviour we all witnessed. I was an actor that no one knew. I was eighteen and had no tools to know how to handle the situation.”

Ratner is facing several allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct, including from Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, which he firmly denies.

Page goes on to list multiple altercations she had with men in Hollywood as a 16-year-old actress, including one assault.

“When I was sixteen a director took me to dinner (a professional obligation and a very common one). He fondled my leg under the table and said, “You have to make the move, I can’t.” I did not make the move and I was fortunate to get away from that situation,” Page writes. “It was a painful realization: my safety was not guaranteed at work. An adult authority figure for whom I worked intended to exploit me, physically. I was sexually assaulted by a grip months later. I was asked by a director to sleep with a man in his late twenties and to tell them about it. I did not. This is just what happened during my sixteenth year, a teenager in the entertainment industry.”

Page says that joining the cast of Woody Allen’s To Rome With Love is the “biggest regret” of her career.

She claims to be ashamed of her choice, but adds that she felt pressure from people insisting “of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.”

“I made an awful mistake,” Page says, admitting that it was her decision.

Allen has been accused of molesting his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow by his ex-partner Mia Farrow. He was investigated for the alleged molestation, but was never charged. He has consistently denied the abuse allegation.

Ratner has not commented on Page’s allegations as of this writing.

Read Page’s full Facebook post below:

