Brett Ratner will ‘Step Down’ from Warner Bros. projects following sexual harassment allegations

Following allegations of sexual harassment from actresses including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, director Brett Ratner has released a statement claiming he’ll “step down” from all activities related to Warner Bros. film and television projects in which he’s currently involved.

“In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.- related activities,” Ratner said in a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved.”

Ratner is at the centre of scandal following a report in the Los Angeles Times in which Munn, Henstridge and four other women claimed to have been sexually harassed by the director of such films as Rush Hour and X-Men: The Last Stand.

In the bombshell Times article, Henstridge claims that Ratner “physically forced himself on” her when she was just 19, an interaction that she alleges ended with Ratner forcing her to perform oral sex on him. Munn claims that Ratner masturbated in front of her in his trailer on a film set. “I’ve made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner,” Munn told the Times. “It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won’t quit.”

Despite the accusations, Ratner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, “categorically” disputed the claims of the women.