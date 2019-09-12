Kevin Hart reportedly out of the hospital, moved to rehab facility

Kevin Hart has reportedly been released from a hospital in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actor is now recovering from his injuries in a rehabilitation facility, according to People.

Hart was hospitalized after suffering major injuries in a car accident early on Sept. 1 morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Hart was being driven in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda shortly after midnight on Mulholland Highway when the driver lost control of the car and it tumbled down an embankment, CHP said in a statement.

CHP did not elaborate on the nature of Hart‘s injuries.

The driver, Jared Black, also suffered major injuries in the accident, CHP said. He was not under the influence of alcohol at the time, CHP added.

Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish, said last week that he is expected to make a full recovery.

“He’s great,” Parrish said on her way into the hospital to visit Hart. “Yeah, he’s gonna be just fine.”

—With files from Reuters