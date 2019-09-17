2 injured after serious collision in Chatsworth, Ont.

A man is facing life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Chatsworth, Ont., on Sunday evening, OPP say.

At 7:48 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to the crash on Side Road 7, east of the Grey Bruce Line.

A white SUV was found on the road with a driver and passenger trapped inside, police say.

The 23-year-old male driver from Chesley, Ont., was removed from the vehicle while unconscious and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. A 26-year-old male passenger from Arran-Elderslie was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.