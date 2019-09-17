2 young drivers test positive for drugs following collision in Innisfil: police

Two young drivers were issued three-day licence suspensions after South Simcoe police say they both tested positive for THC following a collision in Innsifil on Friday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to the collision at 4:10 p.m. on St. John’s Road, north of the 7th Line.

Both vehicles were driven from the scene and parked in a private driveway prior to officers arriving, police say. One vehicle had minor damage.

Through an investigation, police say they determined that a vehicle driving north on St. John’s Road hit another vehicle that was stopped to turn left into a private driveway.

Officers say they detected signs of cannabis use and administered a roadside drug screening test on the two drivers, who reportedly both tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive component in cannabis.

An 18-year-old man from Innisfil was issued a three-day licence suspension for a novice driver and was charged with following too closely.

A 21-year-old Etobicoke man was also issued a three-day licence suspension for a novice driver.

According to officers, the driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

