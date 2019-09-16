Woman, 33, charged with impaired driving after travelling wrong way on Hwy 400: OPP

A 33-year-old woman from Notre Dame Du Nord, Que., has been charged with impaired driving after travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 400 in McDougall Township, West Parry Sound OPP say.

Early Sunday morning, officers responded to a complaint of an impaired driver, OPP say.

At about 12:45 a.m., police say they found the suspect vehicle travelling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 400.

Officers say they stopped traffic, successfully deployed a spike belt and halted the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation and was transported to the police station for further tests, OPP say.

Stacey Hanbury, 33, has been charged with impaired operation, failure or refusal to comply with a demand and dangerous operation, police say.

Hanbury’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Oct. 3.

