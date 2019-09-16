Traffic
September 16, 2019 12:22 pm

55-year-old Innisfil man seriously injured following collision: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A 55-year-old man has been airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision in Innisfil on Saturday, South Simcoe police say.

Officers say they were called to the 5th Line, east of 10th Side Road, at about 3 p.m. after a passing motorist discovered a heavily damaged car in the north ditch.

The vehicle had been travelling east, lost control and entered the ditch before hitting several trees, police add.

The 55-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital by Simcoe County paramedics before he was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, officers say.

According to police, the man was the sole occupant of the grey four-door Hyundai Azera.

The road was closed for about five hours while officers reconstructed the scene and collected evidence, police say.

Investigators say any anyone with information can contact Const. Jon Ellis at 705-436-2141 ext. 1402.

 

