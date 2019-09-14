Police release new vehicle information in alleged Scarborough hit-and-run that left woman dead

Toronto police have released new information regarding a suspect vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run that left a 34-year-old woman dead.

On Friday, Aug. 30, Celeste Jones was crossing Sheppard Avenue East near Abbotsfield Gate and Palmdale Drive in Scarborough when she was struck and killed, police said.

“We’re in a point in life where we feel we don’t have purpose, we’re empty,” Clayton Jones Jr., Celeste’s brother, told Global News.

“When you’re awake, you just want to turn off life because you feel life has just let you down.”

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck Celeste fled the scene and was last seen heading east on Sheppard Avenue at a high speed, before making a right turn onto southbound Warden Avenue.

On Saturday, investigators said clues left at the scene have revealed that the suspect vehicle is metallic grey and was a Mitsubishi model, between 2005 and 2009. The vehicle could be a Lancer or an Outlander.

Police said glass was also found in the victim’s clothing, which indicated windshield damage.

“We’re very hopeful with the new information. I feel that the Toronto Police Service is doing a great job trying to find the suspect,” Clayton said.

Police are asking body shops and car dealerships to contact investigators if they have repaired vehicles of a similar description since Aug. 30.

Police previously released a surveillance video of a suspect vehicle, but were unable to provide a detailed description.

Next week would’ve been Celeste’s 35th birthday and her family said the best gift they could give her would be to find the person who allegedly struck her and left her to die in the middle of the road.

“We want to find comfort and also to help (the suspect) find comfort… They must be scared and afraid,” Clayton added.

“We all make mistakes and I believe mistakes are made without malice.”

The Jones family is holding a vigil Sunday evening at the site where Celeste was struck and will be pushing for driver and pedestrian safety.

