Toronto police release video of vehicle believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run

Toronto police have released surveillance footage of the vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in late August that left a 34-year-old woman dead.

Police said officers responded to a pedestrian struck in the city’s east-end just before 10:30 p.m. Aug. 31, in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police said a woman was standing in the centre turn lane, crossing Sheppard Avenue East from the south to the north side. Investigators believe she was waiting for a break in traffic to cross.

A vehicle was travelling eastbound on Sheppard, driving at a high speed in the centre lane. Police said the vehicle hit the woman and fled the scene, driving east on Sheppard before it was last seen making a right turn onto southbound Warden Avenue.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. She was identified as 34-year-old Celeste Jones.

On Friday, police released footage of the vehicle they believe to be involved. It is described as a small black or dark blue car with a modified or loud muffler.

Investigators said there were also several other motorists in the area at the time of the incident. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

On Monday, members of Jones’ family spoke to Global News and pleaded with the driver to come forward.

Her father, Clayton Jones Sr. spent several days sitting on the side of Sheppard Avenue hoping the driver would come back.

“They have to feel something. The person must feel something,” he said.

Jones Sr. happened to be driving in the area shortly after the accident and was rerouted, but did not know until a few hours later that his daughter had been killed in an alleged hit-and-run.

“I’m not angry. I’m just heartbroken that they would just do something like that,” he said.

“The person didn’t stop. They could’ve held her hands during that last time, comfort her, say sorry. They never did that and that hurts me.”

Celeste’s family said she was just a few weeks shy of her 35th birthday. They said she had been making her way to a nightshift at the LCBO when the crash happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Ryan Rocca