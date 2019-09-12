Crime
September 12, 2019 11:41 am

28-year-old man charged after allegedly assaulting 3 youths in Kirkland Lake

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP allege the man was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly assaulting three youths in Kirkland Lake, Ont., on Saturday, OPP say.

Officers say they responded to a report of numerous people fighting on Government Road West on Saturday.

When police arrived, they found three youths with non-life-threatening injuries, OPP say.

According to officers, further investigation revealed that the victims were confronted and assaulted by an intoxicated adult.

The three victims were treated at a local hospital and released, police say.

Andrew Neville, 28, of Kirkland Lake, was charged with two counts of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm, one count of causing a disturbance and one count of public intoxication.

Neville is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on Oct. 10.

