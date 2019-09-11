29-year-old Wasaga Beach woman charged after stealing credit cards, cheque books: OPP

A 29-year-old Wasaga Beach woman has been charged after she broke into several vehicles and stole credit card cheque books, Huronia West OPP say.

Officers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle on Shore Lane in Wasaga Beach, police say.

READ MORE: Orillia bridge dedicated to OPP officer killed in line of duty in 1958

After a lengthy investigation, officer say they discovered the woman bought prepaid Visa cards with credit cards and cheque books that she stole from other people’s vehicles in the area.

Sarah Graves was subsequently charged with four counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and four counts of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, OPP say.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for 2 suspects in alleged fraud incident

Graves was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

WATCH: (Sept. 9, 2019) 2 transport trucks narrowly avoid head-on collision near Simcoe: OPP