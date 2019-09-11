View Full Results
Crime
September 11, 2019 5:53 pm

29-year-old Wasaga Beach woman charged after stealing credit cards, cheque books: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The woman used the credit cards and cheque books she stole to pay for prepaid Visa cards, police say.

A 29-year-old Wasaga Beach woman has been charged after she broke into several vehicles and stole credit card cheque books, Huronia West OPP say.

Officers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle on Shore Lane in Wasaga Beach, police say.

After a lengthy investigation, officer say they discovered the woman bought prepaid Visa cards with credit cards and cheque books that she stole from other people’s vehicles in the area.

Sarah Graves was subsequently charged with four counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and four counts of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, OPP say.

Graves was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

