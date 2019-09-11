OPP investigate overnight Midland robbery, suspect at large

Officers are investigating a robbery that took place overnight on Wednesday at a Circle K convenience store in Midland, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

Police were dispatched to the store on Midland Avenue at 2:38 a.m., two minutes after a suspect with an edged weapon entered the store and demanded cash, OPP add.

According to officers, the store clerk complied, and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

