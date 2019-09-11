View Full Results
Canada
September 11, 2019 2:41 pm
Updated: September 11, 2019 2:45 pm

Driver killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Banff

By Online Journalist  Global News

On September 10, 2019 at approximately 6:45 a.m. the Banff RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Banff National Park.

One man was killed in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park on Tuesday.

Banff RCMP said a transport truck carrying hydroelectric poles left the road while heading east near Redearth Creek at around 6:45 a.m.

“A preliminary investigation has determined that the truck travelled from the paved surface onto the grass median strip before flipping onto its roof,” a news release stated.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said he was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The identity of the victim will not be released by Mounties.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Banff RCMP at (403) 763-6600.

