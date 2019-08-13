Banff campground reopens after man sent to hospital in rare wolf attack

A campground in Banff National Park where a wolf attacked a man in a tent last week has reopened to the public.

The attack happened at the Ramparts Creek campground on the Icefields Parkway north of Lake Louise, around 1 a.m. on August 9.

The man inside the tent had injuries to his hand and arm and was taken to a hospital in Banff.

Parks Canada found the wolf about a kilometre away from the campground and killed the animal.

It says DNA tests have confirmed it’s the same animal involved in the Friday attack.

Officials say the wolf was in poor condition and nearing the end of its natural life span, which could explain its unusual behaviour.

The campground, located about 90 kilometres north of Lake Louise on Highway 93, was closed while the attack was investigated.

Regardless, Parks Canada reminded park users to practice safe camping practices, including keeping food and garbage secure at all times.

