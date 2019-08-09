Banff campground closed after wolf attack

An early-morning wolf incident has closed Rampart Creek Campground in Banff National Park.

At around 1 a.m. Friday morning, Parks Canada received a report of a wolf attacking a tent in the campground, leaving one camper with injuries to their hand and arm.

The victim was transported to a Banff hospital, Parks Canada said.

In a statement, Parks Canada said “no significant wildlife attractants or food were found inside or in the immediate vicinity of the tent.”

Parks officials found the wolf they believed to be involved in the incident about one kilometre south of the campground and destroyed the animal. Parks Canada also believed only one wolf was involved and it was an isolated incident.

Parks Canada closed the Rampart Creek Campground near Icefields Parkway as a precaution and it will remain closed until a full investigation has been completed.

Parks Canada reminded park users to practice safe camping practices, including keeping food and garbage secure at all times.