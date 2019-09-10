Kingston looks to remove single-use plastics from some city-owned facilities

By the middle of next year, plastic straws, cups and forks will be removed from the city-owned Grand Theatre and the Invista Centre.

Kingston is taking the first step towards a ban on single-use plastics at some public facilities.

READ MORE: Manitoba Liberals will declare climate emergency, ban single-use plastics

“Of course it’s a challenge, because it’s a change in the way we do our business,” said Paul MacLatchy, the city’s environment director.

WATCH: The growing international war against single-use plastics

Single-use plastics should be a thing of the past by mid 2020 at the two municipally-owned locations. MacLatchy says the marketplace isn’t exactly set up to make this easy, but things are changing and there are products that are becoming available that have less plastic in them.

READ MORE: Federal government to look into single-use plastics ban: source (June 10, 2019)

Robert Kiley is a Kingston city councillor.

“This is a good first step,” Kiley said. “It will allow the city to find best practices that we can then work with local small businesses to help them adopt a more plastic-friendly lifestyle.”

WATCH: Hospitality industry gets ready ahead of plastics ban in Canada

MacLatchy adds the city can’t ask people to do their part unless the municipality is doing its own, taking a leadership role.