Manitoba Liberals will declare climate emergency, ban single-use plastics

The Manitoba Liberals say they will declare a climate emergency and ban single-use plastics if the party is elected on Tuesday.

Leader Dougald Lamont says his party has the boldest green plan.

Liberal bills to phase out single-use plastics and foam containers were defeated in 2009 and again this year.

READ MORE: Manitoba Election 2019 Promise Tracker: Where do the parties stand on the major issues?

Lamont says the party will bring the bill, which would phase out the plastics by 2025, back to the floor of the legislature.

The Liberals are also promising that they would make Manitoba carbon neutral by 2030, and would follow the federal party’s lead and raise the carbon tax to $50 a tonne by 2022.

The party has promised more than $1 billion in new annual spending.

RELATED VIDEO: Early election call in Manitoba does not seem to affect support for PCs: Brown