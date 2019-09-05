New affordable housing complex opens its doors to seniors in southern Alberta

A new seniors housing complex opened its doors in Raymond, Alta., on Thursday, thanks to joint funding from the provincial and federal governments.

Ridgeview Lodge, originally built in 1960, has spent years offering affordable housing to seniors in the area.

However, officials said the building became outdated and in dire need of an upgrade, a problem this new facility remedied.

“This new seniors lodge will benefit all of our aging population in Raymond and the surrounding community,”Collette Glynn, board chair with Ridge Country Housing, said.

“It provides them with more housing units, better and more modern accommodation, while still providing the great service that the residents of Ridgeview Lodge have grown to expect.”

In 2015, the provincial and federal governments committed more than $10 million to upgrade the facility under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

With hopes of transitioning the complex into a more welcoming and comfortable living space, the new building is home to 40 units which are almost double the size of those seen in the previous lodge.

“In our old building, the units were around 200 square feet with only half bathrooms,” Chris Sopal, manager of the new Ridgeview Lodge facility, said.

“Residents used to have to walk down the hall to shower. Now, our rooms are around 400 square feet with full bathrooms.”

The Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement is part of the 10-year national housing strategy that aims to create 100,000 new housing units, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units.

Alberta’s Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon said the provincial government is happy to be a part of these projects in communities like Raymond.

“Seniors have served their friends and families for a lifetime and they want to be able to continue living in their chosen communities,” Pon said.

“Our government is pleased to partner in projects that support seniors and their families.”

The new complex has been four years in the making with the first groundbreaking ceremony held in 2017 and the residents officially moving into the new facility in June 2019.

Raymond is located 36 kilometres south of Lethbridge.