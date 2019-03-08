New continuing care home for seniors set to come to Lethbridge

The Province of Alberta is teaming up with Covenant Health to bring a 100-unit continuing care facility to West Lethbridge.

The facility includes a range of designated supportive living spaces, including rooms for people living with dementia.

The $26-million care home will allow clients to have support for all of their health needs as they age.

“We all benefit when our seniors are able to remain in their communities, close to friends and family, even as their care needs change,” said Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman.

READ MORE: Raymond Care Centre now under new ownership

The provincial government is putting $10 million towards the project, while Covenant Health will put up the remainder of the funding.

“This new facility will assist in taking pressure off acute care services in Lethbridge by ensuring seniors can move out of hospital and into a supportive living residence where they will receive the appropriate level of care in a warm, nurturing environment,” said Covenant Health president and CEO Patrick Dumelie.

Provincial government announces a new continuing care facility is coming to Lethbridge’s west side in 2022. The project will cost $26 million and will house close to 100 people. #YQL pic.twitter.com/GYu0xNjHjQ — Matt Battochio (@mattbattochio) March 8, 2019

The facility is expected to open in Garry Station during the fall of 2022.

Lethbridge was picked as a priority area in need of more continuing care spaces for its growing senior population as well as people with complex health needs.