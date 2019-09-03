Crime
September 3, 2019 8:39 pm

Victim in critical condition after being attacked with weapon in Mississauga, police say

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a person has life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a weapon in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called to the Shelby Crescent and Willowbank Trail area, near Tomken Road and Eastgate Parkway, at around 6:15 p.m.

Officers said the victim was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in critical condition after being struck with an undisclosed weapon.

A spokesperson said a suspect was taken into custody, but it’s not clear what, if any, charges they are facing.

More to come.

