Victim in critical condition after being attacked with weapon in Mississauga, police say
Peel Regional Police say a person has life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a weapon in Mississauga Tuesday evening.
Police said emergency crews were called to the Shelby Crescent and Willowbank Trail area, near Tomken Road and Eastgate Parkway, at around 6:15 p.m.
Officers said the victim was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in critical condition after being struck with an undisclosed weapon.
A spokesperson said a suspect was taken into custody, but it’s not clear what, if any, charges they are facing.
More to come.
