Man dead after overnight shooting outside Mississauga restaurant

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a shooting outside of a Mississauga restaurant early Sunday.

Officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Central Parkway around 2:30 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound outside of a restaurant in the area, Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Mooken said.

Forensics officers could been seen outside of Wally’s Family Restaurant Sunday morning searching the area for evidence.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the incident and have not released a suspect description, but are currently speaking to several witnesses, Mooken said.

Investigators are also looking to speak to anyone else who was in the area and may have seen something suspicious around the time of the incident.

“This area is fairly well-traveled in and around the 2:30 a.m. time period, so we are appealing for any witnesses, anyone that may have dashcam or building surveillance from the area between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., to provide that information to our homicide investigators,” Mooken said.

According to the hours listed on the restaurant’s Facebook page, it would have been open at the time of the shooting.

There is no word on what may have led to incident.

It marks the third shooting in Peel Region in just over 24 hours.

In Mississauga early Saturday, a man was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting inside of a hotel. A few hours later, a man was shot dead in an industrial area in Brampton.

Mooken said there is no indication the incidents are connected.