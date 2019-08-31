Crime
Man dead after shooting in Brampton industrial area

Police said officers received a call shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting in an industrial area in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a shooting in an industrial area in Brampton early Saturday.

Police said officers received a call shortly before 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Rutherford Road South and Steeles Avenue East.

Officers found a man who had been shot on Hale Road, police said.

Investigators said the man was shot in the roadway and died of his injuries.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

