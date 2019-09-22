Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation

Elections Canada
Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation is fairly new federal electoral district in Quebec, located on the Ontario border with Ottawa River on its south, it was formerly known as Argenteuil-Papineau-Mirabel. 

Liberal MP Stéphane Lauzon was the first person to represent the new district after winning in 2015.  She will be facing rookie Conservative candidate Marie Louis-Seize.

Boundaries: This riding was formerly known as Argenteuil-Papineau-Mirabel. It now includes Notre-Dame-de la Salette, L’Ange Gardien, and the Masson-Angers and Buckingham sectors of the city of Gatineau.

Last election: In 2015, Liberal Stéphane Lauzon won the seat with over 43 per cent of the total votes.

History: The older version of this riding, now known as Argenteuil—Papineau—Mirabel was a Bloc Québécois stronghold, where the Bloc held office for six consecutive terms before losing the seat to NDP in 2011. 

Candidates 

NDP: TBA

Liberals: Stéphane Lauzon (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Marie Louis-Seize

Green: Marjorie Valiquette

Bloc Québécois: Yves Destroismaisons

PPC: Sherwin Edwards

