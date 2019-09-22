Canada election: Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation
Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation is fairly new federal electoral district in Quebec, located on the Ontario border with Ottawa River on its south, it was formerly known as Argenteuil-Papineau-Mirabel.
Liberal MP Stéphane Lauzon was the first person to represent the new district after winning in 2015. She will be facing rookie Conservative candidate Marie Louis-Seize.
Boundaries: This riding was formerly known as Argenteuil-Papineau-Mirabel. It now includes Notre-Dame-de la Salette, L’Ange Gardien, and the Masson-Angers and Buckingham sectors of the city of Gatineau.
Last election: In 2015, Liberal Stéphane Lauzon won the seat with over 43 per cent of the total votes.
History: The older version of this riding, now known as Argenteuil—Papineau—Mirabel was a Bloc Québécois stronghold, where the Bloc held office for six consecutive terms before losing the seat to NDP in 2011.
Candidates
NDP: TBA
Liberals: Stéphane Lauzon (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Marie Louis-Seize
Green: Marjorie Valiquette
Bloc Québécois: Yves Destroismaisons
PPC: Sherwin Edwards
