Canada, Alberta flags fly high at town parade during separatism debate

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Paraders waved both Canada and Alberta flags high as many in a crowd cheered louder for tossed candy than politicians at the annual parade in the town of Ponoka.

Tensions over Alberta’s fall referendum on the province’s place in Canada spilled over earlier this month, when another town’s rodeo pulled the plug on its parade, citing online harassment.

But in the central Alberta community of Ponoka, many were too busy revelling in the street pageantry to let debate or political division spoil the day.

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Margarete King hauled a float from nearby Lacombe with a giant model grain elevator and an oil pumpjack draped with Alberta flags.

She says even though Albertans have different opinions, they need a place to talk, to not be upset with each other and to celebrate Alberta.

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Moekie McMillan, whose family holds a front-yard barbecue during the procession each year, says she didn’t even notice Premier Danielle Smith ride by in a red cowboy hat atop a horse-drawn stagecoach.