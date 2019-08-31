Woman dead after hit-and-run in Scarborough, police say

Toronto police say a woman is dead after a hit-and-run in the city’s east end Friday night.

Police said officers received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. for reports of a collision in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East in Scarborough.

In a news release Saturday morning, investigators said a 35-year-old woman was crossing Sheppard Avenue East mid-block when she was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle that struck her was travelling eastbound on Sheppard and did not stop after the collision, fleeing the area.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not found the vehicle that hit the woman and have not released a suspect vehicle description, other than saying it likely has front-end damage.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage from the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

A pedestrian has been struck and killed on Sheppard Avenue East east of Pharmacy Avenue. @TorontoMedics didn’t transport the victim. This looks like a hit-and-run as police have blocked off a large area and a suspect vehicle doesn’t appear to be in the scene. pic.twitter.com/AHsON8TUyn — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) August 31, 2019

