Driver flees after hitting parked car, pedestrian at Yonge and College: police

Toronto police say they are looking for a driver who allegedly hit a parked car and a pedestrian downtown before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers were called to the area of Yonge and College streets around 5:15 a.m Thursday for reports of a collision.

Police said the driver collided with both a car and a pedestrian at the intersection.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, police said.

Investigators said the driver then got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police.