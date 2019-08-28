2 arrested after series of store robberies, BB gun shootings in Toronto: police

Toronto police say two suspects have been arrested after a series of robberies and random BB gun shootings on Wednesday that ended with a crash involving a police cruiser.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers first received reports in the morning of at least five robberies at retailers in Toronto and York Region.

Officers then received reports of a carjacking, before later finding the vehicle and getting reports that a second vehicle had been stolen, police said.

There were also at least four separate incidents later in the day in which people reported getting shot at with a BB gun in Scarborough, with minor injuries being reported in the incidents, police said.

Officers were searching for two suspects throughout the day and at around 5:30 p.m., they located a vehicle in the area of Midland Avenue and Huntingwood Drive that fit the description of the suspect vehicle, police said.

Investigators allege the vehicle then collided with a police cruiser.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene of the crash and investigators said they believe all of the incidents were linked.

Police said both of the suspects are youths and, as a result, cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

