August 28, 2019 1:16 pm

17-year-old boy facing multiple gun charges in Toronto: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy is facing numerous charges after officers seized a handgun and ammunition from him.

They say the boy was arrested on Tuesday.

Police say they found a .45 calibre Glock 30 handgun, six rounds of 45 mm ammunition and a magazine for that ammunition.

They say the teen is facing 13 charges that include possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The charges also include four counts of failing to comply with probation.

