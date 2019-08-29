Southern Alberta arts and culture organizations get $1.45 million from feds

Arts organizations in southern Alberta received a funding boost from the federal government on Thursday.

Thirty-six different organizations will receive $1.45 million to support local festivals and community celebrations.

“Arts are how we share our stories and connect with each other,” MP Kent Hehr told Global News.

“This investment will ensure that festivals and organizations like Arts Commons can build capacity and present valuable cultural experiences for those in Calgary and those that visit here.”

Arts Commons is just one of the three dozen organizations receiving funding from the $14-million Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program and the $16-million Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

Greg Epton, chief development officer and interim co-CEO of Arts Commons, said the funds will help keep ticket prices at the performing arts centre accessible to Calgarians.

“Our goal here at Arts Commons — and most arts organizations — is that our ticket costs are kept as low as possible so that we’re as accessible as possible,” Epton said. “We do that by inviting corporations to make corporate sponsorships, but we also need the partnership from government.”

Several music festivals like the Calgary Folk Music Festival, Sled Island and ReggaeFest will receive funding, along with other festivals like Wordfest, Beakerhead, Calgary Pride and Taber Cornfest. The Banff Centre and One Yellow Rabbit Theatre Association are among the recipients receiving the largest grants in Thursday’s announcement.

Ken Goosen, producer of the Calgary Fireworks Festival Society that hosts GlobalFest, said the cultural funding program has been “instrumental in allowing our festival to continue to advance and celebrate the rich multicultural diversity that is found in Calgary.”

Epton said the arts allows for those diverse groups to come together and share their cultures.

“We are a part of that fabric of community building.”