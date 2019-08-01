Stephen Avenue summer presents live music for Calgary residents, visitors to enjoy

Stephen Avenue in downtown Calgary will be filled with live music every weekday for the rest of the summer starting on Thursday.

The new program, Stephen Avenue Live, features local talents in six locations spanning 8 Avenue between 2 Street S.W. and 1 Street S.E.

From 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can enjoy the entertainment during lunch and happy hour, or if they’re just strolling the bustling street.

“These were the primetime opportunities to engage the biggest audience — out on patios and enjoying the downtown core,” Marco De Iaco, executive director for Calgary Downtown Association, said.

“We want to make sure to improve on the experience over the long term. Focus on reimagining on what Stephen Avenue could be, and driving investment in the area.”

The association started the program to bring liveliness to the area and showcase the new brand of Stephen Avenue.

The curated program of live music will feature a variety of genres from local artists.

De Iaco said in working to create the pilot program, he wants to see it evolve into a larger platform and become a stage for emerging artists in the city.

Highlighting local talent will also focus on country artists when the Canadian Country Music Awards are here in September.

“What we’re trying to do is to add to the experience of Stephen Avenue,” De Iaco said.

The program will be running the weekly performances until Sep. 21.

Artists can still sign up to participate online.