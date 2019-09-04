Fall TV 2019 premiere dates: When do your favourite shows start?

It’s approaching the end of summer, and you know what that means — it’s fall TV time.

Before you descend into sadness about the final days of warmth, recall that this is the time of year when all of your favourite TV shows return. Not only do you get to revisit your old buddies from seasons past, but you get to explore a whole new crop of shows.

READ MORE: Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley on being ‘real’ on ‘Real Housewives of New York’

There’s a wide variety of TV shows on offer this year, from reality shows to police procedurals to more intense, emotional family dramas. Even the pickiest TV watcher should be able to find something to enjoy.

Here’s a comprehensive list of new and returning fall shows on Canada’s networks and streaming services, in Eastern Time unless otherwise indicated. New shows are bolded. (Please let us know in the comments if we’ve forgotten any!)

—

Wednesday, Sept. 4

9 p.m. — Pennyworth (Showcase)

9 p.m. — Real Housewives of Dallas (Slice)

Friday, Sept. 6

12:01 a.m. — Hip-Hop Evolution (Netflix Canada)

Monday, Sept. 9

11 a.m. — The Rachael Ray Show (Global)

2 p.m. — The Talk (Global)

3 p.m. — Tamron Hall (Global)

4 p.m. — The Kelly Clarkson Show (Citytv)

9 p.m. — A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV Canada)

Tuesday, Sept. 10

10 p.m. — Marrying Millions (Lifetime) (Series began Sept. 3)

Thursday, Sept. 12

10 p.m. — Mr. Inbetween (FX Canada)

Friday, Sept. 13

8 p.m. — LA’s Finest (CTV)

Sunday, Sept. 15

10 p.m. — Salvage Kings (History)

WATCH: (July 18, 2019) ‘The Order’ Season 2 Cast

Monday, Sept. 16

8 p.m. — Dancing with the Stars (Citytv)

8 p.m. — Murdoch Mysteries (CBC)

9 p.m. — Frankie Drake Mysteries (CBC)

12:35 a.m. — A Little Late with Lilly Singh (Global)

Tuesday, Sept. 17

8 p.m. — Still Standing (CBC)

8:30 p.m. — This Hour Has 22 Minutes (CBC)

9 p.m. — Tallboyz (CBC)

9:30 p.m. — Baroness Von Sketch Show (CBC)

READ MORE: Melody Thomas Scott, Amelia Heinle talk ‘Young and the Restless’ longevity

Wednesday, Sept. 18

8 p.m. — The Great Canadian Baking Show (CBC)

9 p.m. — Northern Rescue (CBC)

10 p.m. — American Horror Story: 1984 (FX Canada)

Thursday, Sept. 19

12:01 a.m. — The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video)

8 p.m. — Battle of the Blades (CBC) (2-hour premiere)

Friday, Sept. 20

12:01 a.m. — Disenchantment (Netflix Canada)

Saturday, Sept. 21

7 p.m. — W5 (CTV)

Sunday, Sept. 22

7 p.m. — Heartland (CBC)

8 p.m. — Anne With an E (CBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

7:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood (Global)

8 p.m. — 9-1-1 (Global)

8 p.m. — The Conners (CTV)

8 p.m. — The Voice (CTV2) (2-hour premiere)

8:30 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola (CTV)

9 p.m. — Prodigal Son (Global)

9 p.m. — All Rise (CTV)

10 p.m. — Bull (Global)

10 p.m. — Property Brothers (HGTV Canada)

10 p.m. — Bluff City Law (Citytv)

10 p.m. — The Good Doctor (CTV)

READ MORE: Justin Bieber posts emotional message about use of ‘heavy drugs,’ depression

Tuesday, Sept. 24

7 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans (Global)

8 p.m. — NCIS (Global)

8 p.m. — The Resident (CTV)

8 p.m. — The Voice (CTV2)

8 p.m. — Hudson & Rex (Citytv)

9 p.m. — FBI (Global)

9 p.m. — This Is Us (CTV)

9 p.m. — Mixed-ish (Citytv)

9 p.m. — Empire (Fox)

9:30 p.m. — Black-ish (Citytv)

10 p.m. — New Amsterdam (Global)

10 p.m. — Emergence (CTV)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

7 p.m. — Single Parents (Global) (moves to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 2)

7:30 p.m. — Modern Family (Global) (moves to 9 p.m. on Oct. 2)

7:30 p.m. — The Goldbergs (CTV)

8 p.m. — Survivor (Global) (90-min. premiere)

8 p.m. — The Masked Singer (CTV) (2-hour premiere)

8 p.m. — Chicago Med (Citytv)

9 p.m. — Chicago Fire (Citytv)

10 p.m. — Chicago PD (Citytv)

10 p.m. — Stumptown (CTV)

10 p.m. — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

Thursday, Sept. 26

7:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon (CTV)

8 p.m. — Superstore (Global)

8 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy (CTV)

8 p.m. — Mom (Citytv)

8:30 p.m. — The Unicorn (Global)

8:30 p.m. — Perfect Harmony (Citytv)

9 p.m. — The Good Place (Global)

9 p.m. — How to Get Away with Murder (CTV)

9 p.m. — A Million Little Things (Citytv)

9 p.m. — Dragons’ Den (CBC)

9:30 p.m. — Carol’s Second Act (Global)

10 p.m. — Evil (Global)

10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU (CTV)

10 p.m. — Four Weddings and a Funeral (Citytv)

READ MORE: ‘Joker’ gets 8-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival premiere

Friday, Sept. 27

12:01 a.m. — The Politician (Netflix Canada)

12:01 a.m. — Transparent (Finale special) (Amazon Prime Video)

8 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0 (Global)

8 p.m. — American Housewife (CTV2)

9 p.m. — Magnum P.I. (CTV)

10 p.m. — Blue Bloods (CTV)

Saturday, Sept. 28

11:30 p.m. — Saturday Night Live (Global)

Sunday, Sept. 29

12 a.m., 12:15 a.m. — Robot Chicken (Adult Swim)

8 p.m. — God Friended Me (CTV)

8 p.m. — The Simpsons (Citytv)

8:30 p.m. — Bless the Harts (Citytv)

9 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles (Global)

9 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers (Citytv)

9 p.m. — Shark Tank (CTV)

9:30 — Family Guy (Citytv)

10 p.m. – The Rookie (CTV)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

9 p.m. — Almost Family (CTV)

10 p.m. — S.W.A.T. (Global)

Friday, Oct. 4

12:01 a.m. — Goliath (Amazon Prime Video)

9 p.m. — The Blacklist (Global)

10 p.m. — SEAL Team (Global)

Sunday, Oct. 6

8 p.m. — Batwoman (Showcase)

8 p.m. — Kids Say the Darndest Things (Global)

9 p.m. — Supergirl (Showcase)

10 p.m. — Madam Secretary (Global)

Saturday, Oct. 5

7 p.m. — Hockey Night in Canada (Citytv)

Monday, Oct. 7

8 p.m. — All American (W Network)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

9 p.m. — Nancy Drew (W Network)

Thursday, Oct. 10

9 p.m. — Legacies (Showcase)

Friday, Oct. 11

12:01 a.m. — Riverdale (Netflix Canada)

8 p.m. — Charmed (W Network)

Friday, Oct. 18

12:01 a.m. — Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Friday, Nov. 15

12:01 a.m. — Man in High Castle (Amazon Prime Video)

—

As always, these showtimes and dates can change. Please consult your local listings for further information.