Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley on being ‘real’ on ‘Real Housewives of New York’

Real Housewives of New York’s Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley had to deal with a new castmate named Barbara Kavovit this season — and it’s safe to say they share the same feelings toward her.

When asked if they were happy about Kavovit joining the cast, Medley told Global News, “No comment,” while laughing.

“She tried her best, next!” Morgan said while Medley added: “As Ramona said… ‘She’s not a housewife, she’s a friend.'”

WATCH BELOW: ‘Real Housewives NYC’: Sonja’s Fall

READ MORE: Melody Thomas Scott, Amelia Heinle talk ‘Young and the Restless’ longevity

Global News sat down with the two stars in Toronto to discuss Kavovit joining the crew, the Season 11 drama and how they have to keep it “real” on reality TV, or otherwise, fans will be the first to criticize them for not being authentic.

Watch the interview in the video above.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 11 finale airs June 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice, followed by a three-part reunion, with episodes airing July 4, 11 and 18.