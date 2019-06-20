Melody Thomas Scott, Amelia Heinle talk ‘Young and the Restless’ longevity

It’s hard to imagine, but Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott has been playing the same character — Nikki Newman — for 40 years. Her costar, Amelia Heinle, has been playing Nikki’s daughter, Victoria, for 12 years.

Together, that’s an astonishing 52 years of combined experience on TV’s top-performing, long-running soap opera.

READ MORE: Melody Thomas Scott fights back tears remembering Kristoff St. John

Global News sat down with the two stars in Toronto to discuss how much they’ve become the characters they play, why they think Y&R has such incredible longevity after so many years on-air and what’s going on in Genoa City over the next few weeks.

The pair even broke into song… kind of.

Hear for yourself, and watch the interview, top.

‘Young and the Restless’ airs on Global TV at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on weekdays.