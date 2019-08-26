Woman fatally shot in Sheshegwaning First Nation, OPP say

A 37-year-old man has been charged after a woman was fatally shot at a residence in Sheshegwaning First Nation early Sunday morning, Manitoulin OPP say.

The UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service and Manitoulin OPP were called at 4:40 a.m. to Shigniconing Road, where officers found a 30-year-old woman fatally shot. A male suspect was arrested without incident, police say.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed in neck, chin in Mindemoya, Ont.: Ontario Provincial Police

Frank Tomaselli of Sheshegwaning First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder, police say.

READ MORE: OPP investigating 2 reported sexual assaults at music festival in Little Current, Ont.

Tomaselli is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on Monday, officers added.

The investigation is ongoing.