Crime
August 26, 2019 4:35 pm

Woman fatally shot in Sheshegwaning First Nation, OPP say

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A 37-year-old Sheshegwaning First Nation man was charged with second-degree murder, police say.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

A 37-year-old man has been charged after a woman was fatally shot at a residence in Sheshegwaning First Nation early Sunday morning, Manitoulin OPP say.

The UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service and Manitoulin OPP were called at 4:40 a.m. to Shigniconing Road, where officers found a 30-year-old woman fatally shot. A male suspect was arrested without incident, police say.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed in neck, chin in Mindemoya, Ont.: Ontario Provincial Police

Frank Tomaselli of Sheshegwaning First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder, police say.

READ MORE: OPP investigating 2 reported sexual assaults at music festival in Little Current, Ont.

Tomaselli is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on Monday, officers added.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anishinaabe Police Service
Manitoulin Island
Manitoulin OPP
Sheshegwaning First Nation
Sheshegwaning First Nation fatal shooting
Sheshegwaning First Nation murder
Sheshegwaning First Nation news
Sheshegwaning First Nation shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.