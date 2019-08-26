Woman stabbed in neck, chin in Mindemoya, Ont.: Ontario Provincial Police

A 24-year-old woman has been charged after an altercation that resulted in another woman getting stabbed in the neck and chin in Mindemoya, Ont., OPP say.

Manitoulin OPP say they responded to a report on Thursday afternoon of two women screaming from an apartment on Nixon Street.

According to officers, one of the women was seen running down the street naked saying that her throat had been cut.

Police say they arrived on scene and spoke to the woman outside.

The woman told officers that she got into an altercation with another woman and that her neck and chin had been stabbed with a knife, police add.

The other woman, 24, was found afterward and was charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, aggravated assault, failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking and two counts of mischief under $5,000, police say.

She was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Little Current on Friday, police add.

Officers say they will not be releasing the accused’s name in order to protect the victim’s identity.

