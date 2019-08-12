OPP investigating 2 reported sexual assaults at music festival in Little Current, Ont.

Manitoulin OPP are investigating two sexual assaults that reportedly occurred at a country music festival in Little Current, Ont., over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Country Fest fairgrounds on Sunday at 2:10 a.m. for a report of a woman with injuries, according to police.

OPP say the woman was walking back to her campsite at the festival when she was reportedly assaulted by an unknown man.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

While police were investigating the incident, officers say they received a second complaint of another woman who was reportedly assaulted at the festival.

OPP say they believe the two events are linked and are looking to identify a male suspect.

The suspect is described as about five feet 11 inches tall and approximately 19 years old with a thin build and dark hair that’s short on the sides and longer on the top, police say.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

