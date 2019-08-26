Calgary drivers beware: new safe passing bylaw to take effect as of Sept. 1

As of Sept. 1, drivers in Calgary will be subject to a new safe passing bylaw that requires at least one metre of space be given when passing a cyclist when travelling at speeds below 60 km/h.

The passing distance is then extended to 1.5 metres if the speed limit is over 60 km/h.

Speaking with Global News Morning on Monday, Andrew Sedor with the City of Calgary said the new bylaw is in line with what other provinces are doing.

“The majority of Canadian provinces have this rule, and the majority of U.S. states have this rule,” Sedor said.

Cyclists are required to ride “as close to the side of the road as is safe” under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act.

Feel like a cyclist is encroaching on your safe passing space? Sedor said, “when it’s safe to do so, you can actually pass that yellow line in order to pass a cyclist.”

The changes to the City of Calgary’s Transportation Bylaws go into effect on Sept. 1, 2019.

Previous changes to the bylaw that are already in effect include allowing skateboards, scooters, inline skates, etc. on cycle tracks and in public spaces in the downtown core, allowing electric pedal assist bicycles on Calgary Transit during the same non-peak hours that other bicycles are permitted and allowing cyclists to use either arm to indicate a right turn.

The City of Calgary is encouraging Calgarians to educate themselves on the new safe passing distance to avoid a potential fine of $203.

For more information on the Alberta Traffic Safety Act, visit calgary.ca/cyclingsafety.